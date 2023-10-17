Titan To Raise Rs 2,500 Crore Via NCDs; Names Arun Roy As Chairperson

Titan Co.’s board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures.

The board approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured NCDs on a private placement basis, for an amount up to Rs 2,500 crore, it said in its exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Tata Group company’s board also approved availing long-term borrowing in the form of long-term unsecured loans, up to a limit of Rs 1,000 crore from banks and financial institutions, the statement said.

The company authorised a committee of the board to take all actions in respect of the finalisation of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs, it said.