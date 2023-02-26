Titan To More Than Double Zoya Store Counts, Top-Line By FY27

When asked why such a slow expansion, Venkatraman said Zoya was not created with a focus only on numbers. "We created Zoya with a vision of a brand as a world-class product. It was created as a very refined product for the discerning Zoya woman who is self-expressive, aesthetically astute, globally aware and well-travelled who is a sophisticated aesthete and every creation in Zoya is a meaningful piece of wearable art."

Also, when one is marketing luxury, exclusivity is an important element. This is maintained partly by consciously limiting sales volumes and outlets. Citing the examples of Taj Palace Mumbai he said Taj is amongst the most diversified hospitality groups, with 196 hotels but only nine palace hotels which are their most luxurious.