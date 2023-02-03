Titan Shares Rise As Analysts See Jewellery Demand Back At Pre-Covid Levels

Shares of Titan Co. gained on Friday as analysts remained optimistic about jewellery demand going back to pre-Covid levels, giving way to upselling opportunities.

Most analysts maintained 'buy' ratings on the stock despite third-quarter profit decline and missing analysts' estimates.

Consolidated net profit of the country’s largest branded jewellery maker fell 10% over the previous year to Rs 904 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,005.52-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

However, sales of the company's mainstay jewellery segment, which accounts for 89.9% of total revenue, rose 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 10,446 crore.

The Tata Group firm added 111 stores across its consumer businesses to take the total count to 2,362 as of Dec. 31.