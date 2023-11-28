BQPrimeBusiness NewsTitan Shares Hit Record High On Expected Strong Demand During Wedding Season
ADVERTISEMENT

Titan Shares Hit Record High On Expected Strong Demand During Wedding Season

The stock has risen around 8% since October.

28 Nov 2023, 01:36 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Titan Co. share rose Tuesday after a two-day fall. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
The Titan Co. share rose Tuesday after a two-day fall. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Titan Co. hit record high on Tuesday after a two-day fall amid expectations of strong demand ahead of the upcoming wedding season.

The stock has risen around 8% since October.

The upcoming wedding season, which runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 15, is expected to result in spending of Rs 4.74 lakh crore on items like gold jewellery, clothing and other consumer goods and services, according to the Confederation of All India Traders, the country's largest traders' group. Bulk of this spending will go towards jewellery, closely followed by suits to sarees, it said.

ALSO READ

Apparel Retailers Betting On Big Fat Indian Wedding After Diwali Lull

Opinion
Apparel Retailers Betting On Big Fat Indian Wedding After Diwali Lull
Read More
Titan Shares Hit Record High On Expected Strong Demand During Wedding Season

Shares of the company rose 1.4%, before paring gains to trade 1.1% higher at 12:55 p.m. This compares to a 0.2% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 32.4% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 68.18.

Of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 1%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT