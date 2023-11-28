Titan Shares Hit Record High On Expected Strong Demand During Wedding Season

Shares of Titan Co. hit record high on Tuesday after a two-day fall amid expectations of strong demand ahead of the upcoming wedding season.

The stock has risen around 8% since October.

The upcoming wedding season, which runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 15, is expected to result in spending of Rs 4.74 lakh crore on items like gold jewellery, clothing and other consumer goods and services, according to the Confederation of All India Traders, the country's largest traders' group. Bulk of this spending will go towards jewellery, closely followed by suits to sarees, it said.