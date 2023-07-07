Titan Shares Hit Record High On 20% Revenue Growth In Q1

Shares of Titan rose as much as 3.37% intra-day, the most in over nine weeks since May 5. The stock is trading 2.47% higher at Rs 3,183 apiece as of 11.26 am, compared to a 0.44% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 9.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5%.