Titan Shares Hit Record High On 20% Revenue Growth In Q1

Jewellery sales rose 21%, with 18 new stores in the first quarter, while watches and wearables grew 13%, driven by premium brands

07 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST
BQPrime
A Titan store interior. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Titan Co. hit an all-time high on Friday after it reported a 20% year-on-year growth in revenue in the June quarter.

Titan Q1 Update (Year-On-Year)

  • Jewellery sales rose 21%, with 18 new stores added in the first quarter.

  • Watches and wearables grew 13%, driven by premium brands.

  • Eyecare division saw sales growth of 10%, with seven new stores added.

  • CaratLane grew 32%, driven by healthy contributions from Akshaya Tritiya sales.

  • Titan's total store count stood at 2,778 stores as of June 30.

Shares of Titan rose as much as 3.37% intra-day, the most in over nine weeks since May 5. The stock is trading 2.47% higher at Rs 3,183 apiece as of 11.26 am, compared to a 0.44% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume stood at 9.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 85, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5%.

