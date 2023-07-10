Titan Shares Fall On Morgan Stanley Downgrade Citing Longer Inauspicious Period

Morgan Stanley downgraded Titan Co. citing the longer-than-usual inauspicious period for buying in the Hindu calendar this year.

The research firm lowered the rating on the stock to 'equal-weight' and set a target price of Rs 3,207, implying a potential upside of about 5% from the current levels, according to a July 7 note.

Titan reported a strong sales in the first quarter, with 21% growth in jewellery on wedding demand in June despite gold price volatility.