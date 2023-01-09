Titan Shares Fall After Weaker-Than-Expected Q3 Business Update

Shares of Titan Company Ltd. declined the most since Dec. 15 after the company reported a weaker-than-expected third quarter business update.

The jewellery and watch-maker, in a stock exchange filing, said it has seen 12% sales growth year-on-year in Q3 on healthy festive demand.

The initial third-quarter trends were slightly weaker-than-expected, Morgan Stanley said in its investor note. "Growth was slower in the second half than the first half of the quarter."