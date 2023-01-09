ADVERTISEMENT
Titan Shares Fall After Weaker-Than-Expected Q3 Business Update

Initial Q3 trends were slightly weaker-than-expected, Morgan Stanley said, adding that growth was slower in second half of Q3.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)
Shares of Titan Company Ltd. declined the most since Dec. 15 after the company reported a weaker-than-expected third quarter business update.

The jewellery and watch-maker, in a stock exchange filing, said it has seen 12% sales growth year-on-year in Q3 on healthy festive demand.

The initial third-quarter trends were slightly weaker-than-expected, Morgan Stanley said in its investor note. "Growth was slower in the second half than the first half of the quarter."

Titan Q3FY23 Updates (YoY):

  • Combined sales growth of 12% in Q3.

  • Jewellery business grew 11%, while watches and wearables segment grew 14%.

  • Eyecare vertical registered 10% growth.

  • Fashion, fragrances and apparel businesses grew 75%.

  • Subsidiaries TEAL and CaratLane grew 58% and 50%, respectively.

  • On standalone basis, Titan had 2,362 stores as of Dec. 31.

Source: Exchange filing

Shares of the company declined 1.66% as against a 1.35% gain in Nifty 50, as of 11:16 a.m. It lost as much as 2.77% intraday, the most since Dec. 15.

Total traded volume so far in the day was 3.6 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 41.

Out of the 33 analysts tracking the stock, 25 maintained 'buy' call, while four analysts suggested a 'hold' and four recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target implied an upside of 19.6%.

Here's What Analysts Have To Say:

Morgan Stanley

  • Maintains 'overweight' call on the stock with target price Rs 3,000, implying a potential upside of 18%.

  • Morgan Stanley says initial 3Q trends were slightly weaker than expected, with 11% year-on-year growth in the Jewellery division and 12% at the company level, on a high base.

  • Growth was slower in the second half than the first half of the quarter.

  • MS still holds a bullish view on the near- and medium-term growth outlook.

  • Risks To Upside: faster consumption recovery, easing competitive pressures, faster market share gains, favorable product mix and lower discounts.

  • Risks To Downside: increase in Covid-19, price competition, consumer promotions and discounts, investments and weak performance in new businesses.

Motilal Oswal

  • Maintains 'buy' call with target price Rs 3,080.

  • Motilal Oswal says earnings growth visibility for Titan remains strong.

  • The runway from growth in jewellery segment is long, with a market share of about 6%.

  • The structural investment case for Titan is intact.

Dolat Capital

  • Keeps 'reduce' rating on the stock.

  • The brokerage expects Titan to report about 12% revenue growth and about 13% Ebitda margins in Q3.

  • This is lower on sequential basis owing to reduced low price inventory.

