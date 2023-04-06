Titan Q4 Update: Revenue Grows 25%

Titan Co. is expecting 25% year-on-year growth in revenue for the quarter ended March.

The growth comes amid higher contributions from the watches and wearables segment and emerging businesses, and low-base effect due to the Omicron wave and the Russia–Ukraine war last year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Titan said it is making progress in terms of retail store expansion, both domestically and overseas, with its overall network presence—including CaratLane—at 2,710 stores as of March 31, 2023. The number of stores increased by 173 during the quarter under review.

Watches and wearables segment saw the second highest growth among verticals at 41% year-on-year. The rise was "underpinned by strong growth in the analog watches segment and almost tripling of revenues from wearables". Both of these led to the business crossing Rs 5,000 crore in sales at uniform consumer prices for fiscal 2023. The Titan and Helios brands saw double-digit growth, higher than the overall segment.

Among the key channels, Helios chains, large format stores, and e-commerce saw significantly higher growth rates in comparison to others. The segment also crossed 1,000 stores with the addition of 52 new outlets during the quarter.