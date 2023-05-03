Titan Q4 Results: Profit Rises 40% Aided By Wedding Sales

Titan Co.’s quarterly profit surged, in line with estimates, boosted by a favourable base and robust jewellery sales during the wedding season.

Consolidated net profit of the country’s largest branded jewellery maker rose 40% over the previous year to Rs 736 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 746.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue of the owner of Tanishq brand and eponymous watch brand rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 10,360 crore—against the Rs 9,322.18 crore forecast.

Titan Q4 Highlights (YoY)

Operating profit was up 37% to Rs 1,089 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 1,072.42 crore.

Margin stood at 10.5% against 10.2% on higher expenses. Analysts had forecast it at 11.5%.

Expenses rose 32% to Rs 9,486 crore.

Shares of Titan closed 0.26% lower on Wednesday before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.