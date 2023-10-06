Titan Q2 Update: Revenue Estimated To Grow 20% Led By Watches, Wearables

Titan Co. is expecting a 20% year-on-year growth in revenue for the three months till September, driven by its watches and wearables division, as online retailers stock up in anticipation of a robust festive season.

The watches and wearables division grew 32% over the previous year, with analog watches growing 22% and wearables growing 131%, the Tata Group company said in its business update filed with the bourses on Friday.

The mid- and premium watches did particularly well, according to the company. Titan and international brands were key contributors, registering healthy double-digit growth. E-commerce sales more than doubled as the partners stocked up in anticipation of strong third-quarter holiday sales, Titan said. The near 2.5 times growth in the wearables category on a YoY basis propelled the segment’s share to the mid-teens in the portfolio.

In the July–September period, the company added 20 watch stores. Of that, 10 were Titan World stores, five were Helios, and five were Fastrack.

The mainstay jewellery segment grew 19% over the previous year, driven by a 20% growth in domestic business and a lower primary outgo for international entities driven by periodic inventory realignment.

Studded activations, new collection launches, robust golden harvest sales, a healthy wedding season, and high-value studded purchases were key enablers that propelled growth in the quarter.

"Building on the positive Q1 momentum, domestic consumer sales (secondary) exhibited strong year-on-year growth and were led by double-digit growths in buyers and ticket sizes," according to the company.

Tanishq expanded its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council by entering Qatar and adding two new boutiques in Doha during the quarter.

In India, the company added 37 stores in Q2—10 stores of Tanishq, 26 of Mia by Tanishq, and one of Zoya.

The eyecare division witnessed sales growth of 12% YoY. The company said that international brands grew faster as compared to domestic brands. During the quarter, the company said, four new Titan Eye+ and one new Fastrack store were opened in the domestic market.