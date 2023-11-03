Titan Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 9.7%, Margin Takes A Hit
The net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker rose to Rs 916 crore in the quarter ended September.
Titan Co.'s profit and revenue rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates even as margins remained under pressure.
The consolidated net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker rose 9.7% to Rs 916 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 866.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue for the owner of the Tanishq brand rose 36.7% to Rs 12,529 crore, against the Rs 9,772.5 crore forecast.
Titan Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Operating profit 13.2% to Rs 1,411 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,273.5 crore.
Margin was at 11.3% versus 13.6% on higher expenses. Analysts had forecast it at 13%.
The Tata Group company opened 68 stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 2,613, as of September 2023. The highest number of stores were added for jewellery business at 39, followed by 20 stores for watches and wearables, five eyecare stores. Four Taneira outlets were also added.
Shares of Titan rose 2.65% at Rs 3,286.4 apiece after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.52% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.