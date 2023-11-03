Titan Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 9.7%, Margin Takes A Hit

Titan Co.'s profit and revenue rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates even as margins remained under pressure.

The consolidated net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker rose 9.7% to Rs 916 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 866.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue for the owner of the Tanishq brand rose 36.7% to Rs 12,529 crore, against the Rs 9,772.5 crore forecast.