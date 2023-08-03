Titan Q1 Results Review: Analysts Remain Optimistic Even After Profit Dip

Analysts continue to remain confident about Titan Co. ability to recoup losses on the back of improving demand in the coming quarter, even as it reported a lower-than-expected decline in its first-quarter profits.

The country's largest branded jewellery maker remained among the analysts' top picks as "there is significant room for growth".

The company's net profit fell 4% year-on-year to Rs 753 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 913.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Titan Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue is up 26% at Rs 11,897 crore boosted by double-digit sales growth across key consumer businesses (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,519.3 crore)

Operating profit fell 6% to Rs 1,125 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,353.4 crore).

Margin was at 9.5% versus 12.7%. (Bloomberg estimate: 12.9%).

Total expenses rose 31% to Rs 11,009 crore. Finance costs increased 68%, while depreciation costs grew 24% over the previous year. Ad spends rose 25.7% to Rs 274 crore.

Sales of its mainstay jewellery segment, accounting for 89% of revenue, rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 9,755 crore. This excludes bullion sales.

The watches and wearables business, which comprises 8% of sales, posted a 16.2% rise in revenue over the previous year to Rs 913 crore.

The eyecare division, comprising 2% of total revenue, saw 11.1% growth in revenue to Rs 203 crore.

The fragrances segment grew revenue by 11% over the previous year, while fashion accessories, comprising primarily women’s bags under IRTH and Fastrack, rose by 14%.

Ethnic wear brand Taneira grew revenue by 81% year-on-year.

Margins were adversely affected by higher ad spends, volatility in gold prices, and a one-time diamond price inventory gain in Q1 FY23.

The miss on margins was more an outcome of muted consumer sentiment than competition, according to the management. Titan has maintained jewellery margin guidance at 12–13% in FY24, they said in a post-earnings analyst call.

Titan's first-quarter performance is a one-off due to the challenging operating environment, according to analysts. The optimism stems from the fact that it has an impressive track record of outperforming its peers as well as exceptional long-term growth potential—all of which justify its premium valuations.

Shares of the company were trading at 2.09% lower, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:54 a.m. The stock rose 13.6% year-to-date and has rallied 20.7% in the past one year.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 23 have a ‘buy’ rating, eight suggest a ‘hold’, and four recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.5%.