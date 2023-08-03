Titan Q1 Profit Falls On Higher Costs, IndiGo Sees Rise In Revenue — Earnings Wrap

Titan Co.'s profit declined 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and missed analysts' estimates due to higher expenses.

The net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker fell to Rs 753 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 913.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo, turned a net profit in the first quarter.

According to an exchange filing, the net profit stood at Rs 3,090.6 crore in April–June as compared with a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue went up 30% to Rs 16,683 crore in the first quarter, as against Rs 12,855 crore a year ago.