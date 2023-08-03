Titan Q1 Profit Falls On Higher Costs, IndiGo Sees Rise In Revenue — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings reported on Wednesday.
Titan Co.'s profit declined 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and missed analysts' estimates due to higher expenses.
The net profit of the country's largest branded jewellery maker fell to Rs 753 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 913.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of India's largest airline IndiGo, turned a net profit in the first quarter.
According to an exchange filing, the net profit stood at Rs 3,090.6 crore in April–June as compared with a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue went up 30% to Rs 16,683 crore in the first quarter, as against Rs 12,855 crore a year ago.
Titan Co., Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 26% at Rs 11,897 crore vs. Rs 9,443 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,519.3 crore).
Net profit is down 4% to Rs 753 crore vs. Rs 785 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 913.35 crore).
Ebitda declines 6% to Rs 1,125 crore vs. Rs 1,196 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,353.4 crore).
Margin at 9.5% vs. 12.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.9%).
InterGlobe Aviation Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 30% at Rs 16,683 crore vs. Rs 12,855 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,622 crore).
Ebitdar is up 679% to Rs 5,169.49 crore vs. Rs 663.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,366.40 crore).
Margin at 31% vs. 5% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.55%).
Net profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore vs. a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,719 crore).
Gujarat Gas Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 26% at Rs 3,923.7 crore vs. Rs 5,303.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,971.67 crore).
Net profit declines 43.4% to Rs 215.95 crore vs. Rs 381.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 304.33 crore).
Ebitda is down 36% at Rs 388 crore vs. Rs 606.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 516.33 crore).
Margin at 9.89% vs. 11.44% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%)
Narayana Hrudalaya Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 19% at Rs 1,233 crore vs. Rs 1,033 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,162 crore).
Net profit is up 66% at Rs 184 crore vs. Rs 111 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 156 crore).
Ebitda is up 41% to Rs 271 crore from Rs 192 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 253 crore).
Margin at 21.9% vs. 18.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.8%).
Metropolis Healthcare Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 1% at Rs 277 crore vs. Rs 280 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 290 crore).
Net profit declines 14% to Rs 29 crore vs. Rs 33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33 crore).
Ebitda is down 8% to Rs 63 crore from Rs 68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72 crore profit).
Margin at 22.7% vs. 24.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.8%).
Mankind Pharma Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 18% at Rs 2,579 crore vs. Rs 2,180 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,446 crore).
Net profit is up 66% at Rs 487 crore vs. Rs 293 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 398 crore).
Ebitda is up 44% to Rs 655 crore from Rs 456 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 560 crore).
Margin at 25.4% vs. 20.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.9%).
HPCL Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 2% to Rs 1,11,686 crore vs. Rs 1,14,127.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,085.6 crore).
Ebitda of Rs 2,169.36 crore vs. loss of Rs 19,865.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,322.4 crore profit).
Margin at 2% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.6%).
Net profit of Rs 6,765.5 crore vs. net loss of Rs 8,557.12 crore
Amrutanjan Health Care Q1 FY24 YoY
Revenue is up 10% at Rs 77.86 crore vs. Rs 70.95 crore.
Net profit is up 91% at Rs 7.01 crore vs. Rs 3.66 crore.
Ebitda is up 115% at Rs 7.15 crore vs. Rs 3.33 crore.
Ebitda margin at 9.2% vs. 4.7%
KSB Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 32% at Rs 591.3 crore vs. Rs 448.4 crore.
Net profit is up 32% at Rs 62.8 crore vs. Rs 47.4 crore.
Ebitda is up 39% at Rs 85.2 crore vs. Rs 61.1 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.4% vs. 13.6%
Paradeep Phosphates Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 25% at Rs 3,054.33 crore vs. Rs 2,434.66 crore.
Net loss of Rs 119.94 crore vs. net profit of Rs 62.77 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 38.56 crore vs. Ebitda of Rs 157.24 crore
Pricol Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 20% at Rs 522.10 crore vs. Rs 433.98 crore.
Net profit is up 55% at Rs 31.94 crore vs. Rs 20.59 crore.
Ebitda is up 17% at Rs 49.55 crore vs. Rs 42.47 crore.
Ebitda margin at 9.5% vs. 9.8%
Quess Corp. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 16% to Rs 4,600 crore vs. Rs 3,979.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,605.77 crore).
Net profit is down 29% at Rs 48.12 crore vs. Rs 67.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56.30 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 153.88 crore vs. Rs 153.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 168.05 crore).
Ebitda margin at 3.3% vs. 3.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.65%).
Sheela Foam Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 8% at Rs 645.08 crore vs. Rs 700.67 crore.
Net profit is up 2% at Rs 43.32 crore vs. Rs 42.52 crore.
Ebitda is up 18% at Rs 77.62 crore vs. Rs 65.85 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12% vs. 9.4%
Vaibhav Global Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was up 5% at Rs 658.25 crore vs. Rs 628.27 crore.
Net profit is up 51% at Rs 29.57 crore vs. Rs 19.58 crore.
Ebitda is up 38% at Rs 58.09 crore vs. Rs 42.06 crore.
Ebitda margin at 8.8% vs. 6.7%
VIP Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was up 8% at Rs 636.13 crore vs. Rs 590.61 crore.
Net profit is down 16% at Rs 57.75 crore vs. Rs 69.1 crore.
Ebitda is down 21% at Rs 80.6 crore vs. Rs 102.61 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.7% vs. 17.4%
Vardhman Special Steels, Q1 FY24
Revenue was down 13% at Rs 409.35 crore vs. Rs 469.16 crore.
Net profit is down 39% at Rs 18.57 crore vs. Rs 30.30 crore.
Ebitda is down 36% at Rs 29.23 crore vs. Rs 45.70 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.1% vs. 9.7%