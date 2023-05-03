ADVERTISEMENT
Titan, Petronet LNG, Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
From the NSE Nifty 50 companies, Titan Co. will be the one to announce its financial results for the year and quarter ended March 2023.The watchmaker from the Tata Group is expected to see over 28% year-on-year growth in revenue during the period under review, and more than 46% rise in net profit, according to the Bloomberg consensus of analysts' estimates.
Other major companies slated to announce their March quarter results include MRF Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. and Sula Vineyards Ltd.
