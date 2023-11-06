Titan Jewellery Business To See No Impact From Diamond Price Drop, Says CFO
Titan Co.'s jewellery business will see no impact from a drop in the prices of diamonds, according to Chief Financial Officer Ashok Sonthalia.
Largely, diamond prices have come off on the large stones, he told BQ Prime’s Sajeet Manghat. “The dominant business of Tanishq and Caratlane is only smaller diamonds, where the impact is not felt.”
Some impact will come in the solitaire business, but it is not a material impact to be worried about, Sonthalia said.
While the mid-premium, premium, and luxury segments are growing well, there is still some stress at the lower price point, he said. “That class of consumer segment is still finding their discretionary spending getting constrained by what is happening outside the market.”
However, with the festive season and with most of the company’s business coming from mid-market, premium, and luxury segments, Titan's portfolio is more insulated from that phenomenon, the CFO said.
Titan’s profit and revenue rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates even as its margin remained under pressure.
Titan Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Operating profit increased 13.2% to Rs 1,411 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,273.5 crore.
Margin was at 11.3% versus 13.6% on higher expenses. Analysts had forecast it at 13%.
Segmentwise Highlights (YoY)
Watches and wearables revenue was at Rs 1,092 crore, up 31.6%.
Jewellery revenue, excluding bullion sales, was at Rs 9,265 crore, up 23.3%.
Eyecare revenue was at Rs 189 crore, up 13.2%.
The international expansion for the company is working out well, according to the CFO. “The international expansion plan is on track and is doing very well. We are getting excellent responses from not only global Indian communities but also from other sections.”
Competition in the industry is growing and everybody is becoming ambitious, Sonthalia said. “National players are rapidly expanding, and even prominent local players are also expanding. But, we are not worried.”
The rising competition will not impede the business of Titan, Sonthalia said. “With more competition and more footfall, people are able to compare products. So, Tanishq is actually benefiting from the competition.”
Sonthalia said that the early signs for the third quarter are encouraging with the ongoing festive season. “We believe that we have the possibility to deliver better growth than last year, which was aided by a strong base.”