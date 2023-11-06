Titan Jewellery Business To See No Impact From Diamond Price Drop, Says CFO

Titan Co.'s jewellery business will see no impact from a drop in the prices of diamonds, according to Chief Financial Officer Ashok Sonthalia.

Largely, diamond prices have come off on the large stones, he told BQ Prime’s Sajeet Manghat. “The dominant business of Tanishq and Caratlane is only smaller diamonds, where the impact is not felt.”

Some impact will come in the solitaire business, but it is not a material impact to be worried about, Sonthalia said.