Titagarh's Passenger Coach Segment Will Contribute 60% To Revenue By FY 27, Says Chairman
Titagarh Rail System to scale up its passenger rail system segment. The company will also grow on the railway components business.
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.'s passenger rail system segment would contribute up to 60% of its revenue by fiscal 2027, according to Chairman Umesh Chowdary.
The passenger-to-freight rail system ratio in terms of revenue in fiscal 2023 was only around 10–15%, but Chowdary, who is also the managing director, expects the segment to grow further.
As of June 30, the company's order book stood at Rs 27,890 crore, of which 51% was from freight rolling stock and the remaining 49% from passenger rolling stock.
With a current optimum capacity of 1000 freight wagons and 60 passenger coaches per month, Chowdary expects the passenger rail system segment to be a larger avenue for the company.
Capacity Improvement
India's current cost of logistics is 14% of GDP, according to Chowdary. But, in order to grow, this number needs to come down into the single digit range, he said. The Indian government has set out a goal to shift 3,000 million tonne of logistics capacity to the railway systems by 2023.
To achieve this target, Chowdary estimates that 30,000 wagons need to be added to the system every year. As a sector, the run rate should be 2,000–2,500 wagons per month, he said.
Titagarh Rail delivered 1,430 wagons in its first quarter of FY24, and aims to increase it to 1000 wagons per month by the end of the financial year.
Reasons For High Margins
Titagarh's first-quarter sales declined 7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 911 crore. Despite the decreased revenue numbers, the company's Ebitda was up 11% sequentially at 106 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 12.0% compared to 10.0% in Q4 FY23.
The high margins are due to the price variation clauses that back their contracts, Chowdary said. Thus, when commodity prices are moving, the company enjoys a variable margin.
He also highlighted that if the private-to-railway wagon sale ratio is increased and the company curtails to a higher number of private customers, then with input prices remaining at low levels, the company could grow their margins.
However, Chowdary emphasised that due to the nature of the business, if seen on a long-term basis, he expects a 10% Ebitda margin to be sustainable.
Future Opportunities
Titagarh Rail Systems entered into a joint venture with Ramkrishna Forgings in June to set up one of Asia’s largest train wheel manufacturing plants in India. India currently imports train wheels mainly from China, and the new venture is expected to make the country a net exporter of wheels, Chowdary said.
Furthermore, the company will focus on backward integration and the component business in order to grow its business in the future. The company wants to expand its share of the market, and Chowdary believes that focusing on being the manufacturers of the components they require themselves will help improve margins, make supply chain bottlenecks go away, and add different verticals to be a revenue stream for the company.