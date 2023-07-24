Titagarh's Passenger Coach Segment Will Contribute 60% To Revenue By FY 27, Says Chairman

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.'s passenger rail system segment would contribute up to 60% of its revenue by fiscal 2027, according to Chairman Umesh Chowdary.

The passenger-to-freight rail system ratio in terms of revenue in fiscal 2023 was only around 10–15%, but Chowdary, who is also the managing director, expects the segment to grow further.

As of June 30, the company's order book stood at Rs 27,890 crore, of which 51% was from freight rolling stock and the remaining 49% from passenger rolling stock.

With a current optimum capacity of 1000 freight wagons and 60 passenger coaches per month, Chowdary expects the passenger rail system segment to be a larger avenue for the company.