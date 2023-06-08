Titagarh Wagons Shares Gain As Board To Consider Raising Funds
The company's board of directors will meet on June 10 to consider a fundraise.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. rose on Thursday, after its board plans to consider raising funds.
The board of the company said they will meet on June 10 to consider the company’s proposal to raise funds.
The funds will be raised either by issuing of equity shares or other securities, including preferential issues, rights issue, qualified institutional placement, or any other permissible mode or a combination of the mentioned avenues.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons rose as much as 4.86% intraday, before paring gains to trade at a 1.34% high, compared to a 0.14% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 10:04 a.m. The stock gained the most since June 2.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 75, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All four analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.3%.