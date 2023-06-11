Titagarh Rail Systems To Raise Rs 288 Crore From Smallcap World Fund

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., formerly known as Titagarh Wagons, said that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 288.80 crore through preferential allotment of shares to Smallcap World Fund Inc.

Following the completion of the share allotment, the investor will hold roughly 5.98% stake of the wagon maker.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the board, at its meeting held on Saturday, considered and approved the raising of funds through the issuance of up to 76 lakh equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each to Smallcap World Fund Inc, a part of Capital Group and one of the largest financial investors, on a preferential basis.