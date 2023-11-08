Titagarh Rail Plans Rs 700 Crore Fundraise Through QIP

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. will raise up to Rs 700 crore through qualified institutional placement, following board approval.

The fundraising will be done in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. It will also seek shareholders' nods through an extraordinary general meeting.

The wagon manufacturer said proceeds from the QIP will be used to strengthen the company's position in its core businesses and to fund future growth initiatives.