Timken Singapore To Sell 8.4% Stake In Indian Arm

Timken Singapore Pte is offering to sell 6.3 million shares of its India subsidiary in a large deal.

The offer size makes it up to 8.4% of the existing total outstanding shares.

The shares of Timken India Ltd. are being offered at a floor price of Rs 3,000 apiece, representing a discount of up to 14% on Monday’s closing price, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime.

BoFA Securities is the bookrunner for the deal, and 25 basis points have been set as the brokerage commission.