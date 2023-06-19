Timken Singapore To Sell 8.4% Stake In Indian Arm
Timken Singapore will offer 6.3 million shares of Timken India in a large deal.
Timken Singapore Pte is offering to sell 6.3 million shares of its India subsidiary in a large deal.
The offer size makes it up to 8.4% of the existing total outstanding shares.
The shares of Timken India Ltd. are being offered at a floor price of Rs 3,000 apiece, representing a discount of up to 14% on Monday’s closing price, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime.
BoFA Securities is the bookrunner for the deal, and 25 basis points have been set as the brokerage commission.
Order books will close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and the expected trade date is also the same.
In compliance with the U.S. Securities Act, offers and sales into the United States will only be allowed to qualified institutional buyers. The deal will not permit distribution to retail clients.
Shares of Timken India closed 0.24% lower at Rs 3,488 apiece on June 19, according to Bloomberg data. It rose 1.94% intraday, the most in a week since June 12.
Of the eight analysts tracking the company, six recommend a 'buy,' while one maintains a 'hold,' and the other suggests 'sell' on the stock.