Times Group Split: Samir, Vineet Jain Reach Agreement, Says Harsh Goenka

Samir and Vineet Jain, the promoters of the Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., better known as the Times Group, have reached a settlement to split the media conglomerate's assets between them, according to RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka.

The elder brother Samir Jain, 68, the vice chairman and managing director of BCCL, will handle the print business, Goenka tweeted. Vineet Jain, 56, managing director of the group, will take control of the the broadcast, digital and entertainment businesses, he said.

News websites tracking the media sector also reported on the development. BQ Prime could not independently verify this.

Separate queries emailed to the Jain brothers on Saturday morning didn't elicit a response.