Time To Pick 'Unloved' Sectors, Says N Jayakumar

The time is right for bottom-up stock picking as, according to N Jayakumar of Prime Securities Ltd., "unloved" and "under-owned" sectors like manufacturing, metals and pharma will emerge as the new leaders.

The Indian market was overvalued in comparison with historical averages, Jayakumar, managing director at Prime Securities, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview. But recently, foreign institutions have been selling, especially what they own in financials and technology sectors, he said.

Foreign institutional exposure at the 2008 levels and the pessimism around stock market has never been higher, he said. However, if the rate hikes slow down or come to a standstill, the market will see a very sharp upward move, Jayakumar said.

Despite multiple headwinds, including a possible recession in the U.S. and decline in emerging markets, investors have kept themselves reasonably protected and secured, he said. In such a case, according to Jayakumar, sectors that have been under-owned should emerge as resilient players.