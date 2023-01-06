Time To Consider Alternatives To Equity, Says UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

Investors should consider a multi-asset portfolio that includes fixed income and gold apart from equity holdings, according to UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam.

"It's time to shift your attention from 'TINA' to 'TARA," Subramaniam, chief investment officer at UTI AMC told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. Investors should switch their strategies from 'there is no alternatives' to 'there are reasonable alternatives.'

With the Reserve Bank of India's long-term target inflation at 4% and supportive fiscal policy by the government, fixed income assets and bonds can't be ignored as they continue to offer yields at nearly 7.5%, he added.

"Looking at INR, gold versus the Nifty, (gold) is still placed in reasonably attractive territory," Subramaniam said.