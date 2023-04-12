Time Technoplast Shares Gain After Securing Rs 54-Crore Order From Indraprastha Gas

Shares of Time Technoplast Ltd. rose 3.16% to Rs 83.15 apiece as of 10:54 a.m., compared to a 0.18% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.09% intraday, the most in over a week since April 3.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.2.

One analyst tracking the company recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 14.4%.