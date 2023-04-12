BQPrimeBusiness NewsTime Technoplast Shares Gain After Securing Rs 54-Crore Order From Indraprastha Gas
Time Technoplast Shares Gain After Securing Rs 54-Crore Order From Indraprastha Gas

The company won a Rs 54 crore order from Indraprastha Gas for the supply of CNG cascades made from Type-lV composite cylinders.

12 Apr 2023, 11:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@thisisengineering?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">ThisisEngineering RAEng</a>&nbsp;/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Computer-graphs?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: ThisisEngineering RAEng /Unsplash)
Time Technoplast Ltd. shares rose the most in over a week after it won an order from Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

The company received an order worth Rs 54 crore from Indraprastha Gas for the supply of CNG cascades made from Type-lV composite cylinders.

Shares of Time Technoplast Ltd. rose 3.16% to Rs 83.15 apiece as of 10:54 a.m., compared to a 0.18% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 5.09% intraday, the most in over a week since April 3.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.2.

One analyst tracking the company recommends a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 14.4%.

Mallica 
Mishra
Mallica Mishra is a Desk Writer at BQ Prime.
