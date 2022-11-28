Time For Apple And Its Taiwanese Suppliers To Walk The Talk

Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory in China hit the headlines yet again this week, and for reasons that keep haunting all the stakeholders time and again.

In the first week of September 2020, China Labour Watch, a New York-based organization, is reported to have written to Apple CEO Tim Cook about widespread violations of rights of workers at the company suppliers' China factories.

The complaints included, among others, not allowing workers to have weekly offs, delaying bonus payments, not allowing student-workers to leave factories, and denying workers the right to resign.

Forced on the backfoot, Apple came out with a suppliers' code of conduct with a promise to ensure that workers in the company's supply chain deserve a fair and ethical workplace.

The events at Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory, also known as Apple city because of the scale of operations there, exposed how hollow suppliers' code of conduct has proved to be thus far. Revolting workers raised pretty much the same sets of issues two years later.

Through the course of the coronavirus pandemic, workers at the factories were made to work in conditions that resemble anything but a fair and ethical workplace. The rumoured delay in bonus payments, as the workers complained in the course of the ongoing agitation, proved to be the proverbial last nail in the coffin. There are video shots of workers fleeing the factory en masse. And that's happening at a time when the factory was reportedly short of thousands of workers.

What has been unfolding across China’s Apple suppliers’ units is indicative of the deeply-entrenched malaise. Unless that is addressed in time, suppliers’ units may struggle to operate at optimum levels. And that is a headache Apple can ill afford at a time when the world is staring at a synchronised slowdown caused by monetary tightening on the scale not seen in a long, long time.