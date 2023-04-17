Tim Cook's Day Out: Here's What The Apple CEO Did In Mumbai Today

Apple Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook arrived in Mumbai on Monday, a day before the tech giant opens the doors of its first retail store in India for customers.

On his first day in the nation's financial capital, Cook made an appearance at the Apple store at JioWorldDrive, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

"Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," Cook tweeted, with a snapshot of him and the 'Geniuses' at the upcoming store.