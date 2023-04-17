Tim Cook's Day Out: Here's What The Apple CEO Did In Mumbai Today
Cook visited the Ambanis' residence, Antilia, in Mumbai during the day and had vada pav with Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Apple Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook arrived in Mumbai on Monday, a day before the tech giant opens the doors of its first retail store in India for customers.
On his first day in the nation's financial capital, Cook made an appearance at the Apple store at JioWorldDrive, Bandra-Kurla Complex.
"Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," Cook tweeted, with a snapshot of him and the 'Geniuses' at the upcoming store.
Cook, the CEO of the world's most-valued company, also visited the residence of Mukesh Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd. Ambani scion Akash Ambani came to see off Cook as he left Antilia.
JioWorldDrive is part of the Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd.
Wrapping up his day's meetings, Cook rendezvoused with Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. The duo sat down for Mumbai's popular snack, Vada Pav, which the Apple CEO tasted for the first time.
"Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!" tweeted Madhuri.
"Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav—it was delicious!" Cook tweeted in response.
After Mumbai, Apple will open its second official outlet in New Delhi's Saket on April 20. According to multiple media reports, Cook will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.