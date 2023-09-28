TikTok’s E-Commerce Ambitions Stall as Global Backlash Grows

That groundswell culminated in sweeping regulations that will force TikTok to split payments from shopping in Indonesia — an unprecedented separation that could stall TikTok’s e-commerce thrust just as it was gaining traction against Sea Ltd. and GoTo Group. It now needs to chart a new path for its fastest-growing feature, TikTok Shop, in a country of 278 million that was supposed to be a template for a global expansion from the US to Europe. And it’s now got yet another powerful government to contend with — this time, far closer to its home turf.