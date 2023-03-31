NYC Mayor Blames TikTok Challenge For Raft Of Car Thefts

The Kia Challenge started driving related crime in New York last September, Sewell said, after having proliferated on TikTok since at least last July. Adams’s public rebuke of social media companies comes after hearings in Washington, DC, last week, where lawmakers grilled TikTok CEO Shou Chew about the app’s security and policies. While several federal lawmakers are calling for a ban on the company’s app over national security fears, Adams wouldn’t say whether he agrees with their demand.