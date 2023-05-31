Tiger Global, Sequoia-Backed Scaler Acquires Fourth Startup In Two Years

Tech upskilling platform Scaler has acquired Pepcoding, a Delhi-based edtech platform, for an undisclosed amount.

This is the fourth acquisition for the Tiger Global Management LLC and Sequoia-backed company. It had earlier acquired AppliedRoots, Coding Minutes, and Coding Elements over the last two years.

The acquisition will accelerate growth and support across various business units, including strategy, product design, business-to-business enterprise, operations, and instructors, Scaler said in a release on Wednesday.

Pepcoding has been absorbed into Scaler, and its co-founder, Sumeet Malik, has joined the startup as an instructor and content creator. Other Pepcoding employees have also joined Scaler as full-time employees.

The Pepcoding team will also play a vital role in developing Scaler School of Technology, a newly launched four-year residential undergraduate programme in Bengaluru, according to the release.

Launched in 2019, Scaler—which is run by parent firm InterviewBit—provides tech upskilling courses to users via its two flagship programmes: Scaler Academy and Scaler DSML.

Scaler is backed by marquee global investors, including Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and Lightrock India. It has expanded its footprint across India and the U.S.