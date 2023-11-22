Tiger Global's Scott Shleifer Steps Down As Head Of Private Investing

Tiger Global marked down the investments in its venture funds by about 33% last year, resulting in a $23 billion decline in value. It has also slowed the pace of investments. The firm’s private wagers have included companies such as OpenAI, Stripe, Shein and TikTok owner ByteDance. Tiger Global has received a lukewarm response to its latest venture fund. As of June, it had raised just $2.06 billion, less than half of its target.