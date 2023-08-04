Tiger Global Built Large Stake In Apollo This Year, FT Reports

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTiger Global Built Large Stake In Apollo This Year, FT Reports
The hedge fund firm also selectively added holdings in aerospace and healthcare.

04 Aug 2023, 8:14 AM IST
People ride an escalator at the Samsung Electronics Co. Seocho office building in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Samsung has release its fourth-quarter preliminary earnings figures on Jan. 6. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global has built a large stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. this year as part of a push into investments outside of technology, the Financial Times reported.

The hedge fund firm also selectively added holdings in aerospace and healthcare, the FT said, citing a mid-year letter to investors. Though Tiger didn’t indicate what size stake it holds in the private equity giant, its inclusion in the letter is a sign that it’s big, the newspaper said.

A regulatory filing earlier this year showed that Tiger held shares in Apollo at the end of March that would be worth about $225 million at Thursday’s close of trading.

Tiger Global’s flagship fund and a “crossover” fund sold to wealthy individuals have gained more than 20% this year from a year earlier, the FT said, citing documents it saw. 

Chase Coleman’s firm is seeking to rebound from steep losses in the past couple of years. The hedge fund tumbled 56% in 2022.

