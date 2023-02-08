Tier 2 Markets And Beyond Are Taking Longer To Recover: Cantabil Retail

Apparel and lifestyle retailer Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is seeing a slow recovery in demand, especially beyond tier 2 markets, as inflation weighs on spending.

The value retail segment, which caters to consumers at the bottom of the pyramid, is more affected by inflation that consumers have been experiencing for quite some time now, said Deepak Bansal, director, Cantabil Retail Ltd. "It is in the tier 2, 3 towns we are seeing a slump in demand, and it is likely to take at least six months to rebound materially unless inflation stabilises."

Higher demand in urban markets, however, is holding steady and has been compensating for the losses in small towns. Cantabil's revenue rose 24% over a year earlier to Rs 163 crore in the third quarter ended December.

The trend of slowing discretionary demand is clearly reflected in the latest earnings disclosure of value-fashion retailers. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.-owned Pantaloons grew just about 8.7% year-on-year.

The management cited sluggish growth in smaller towns, “transient” inflationary pressures in the value segment and a slip in sales after the festival of Diwali mid-November as reasons.