Three Maruti Suzuki Cars Score One Star In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Some of the best-selling models of India's largest carmaker have scored the least in the latest crash test results.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s Swift hatchback scored one star each for adult and child occupant protection in the latest crash tests conducted by Global New Car Assessment Programme, or Global NCAP.

The car was tested in its basic safety specification with two frontal airbags and antilock braking system. The same standards were maintained for the S-Presso as well as the Ignis models, which scored one star for adult occupant safety and zero stars for child safety.

None of the three models provide electronic stability control and side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment. All three models demonstrated unstable structures during frontal crash testing.

“It is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models, which don’t even make some key safety systems available to consumers in India as optional equipment,” Alejandro Furas, secretary general of Global NCAP, said in a statement on the crash-test authority’s website.