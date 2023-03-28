Three Key Sectoral Bets For Manishi Raychaudhuri Of BNP Paribas

In the long term, private sector banks will do well because they have a much better asset quality as compared to the public sector banks and are the market share gainers, according to Raychaudhuri. "But it's the near term that one needs to be concerned about as net interest margins may be peaking out and credit growth may slow down."

Despite the pessimistic narrative around Indian IT services, Raychaudhuri said they are continuing to gain orders and are big-time cash generators, which is the focus area in such times of turmoil." So, large frontline IT companies appear constructive."

Some of the pockets of consumer discretionary like automobiles, tractors and SUVs are some small areas one should focus on, according to the strategist.

Although valuations in the fast-moving consumer goods always remain a concern, Raychaudhuri said declining input costs with support to margins and the return of stable rural income with possibility of timely monsoon, makes the space "worth looking at".

Raychaudhuri said real-estate prices in top metropolitan cities drifted downward in the past decade. "Therefore, tier-two and tier-three cities are set to do much better."

He is more constructive on consumer discretionary companies that are involved in the manufacturing of air-conditioners, which prosper in summer and go hand-in-hand with real estate.