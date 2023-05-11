Three Adani Group Companies To Raise Up To $5 Billion: Report
The boards of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green and Adani Transmission are set to meet on May 13.
Three Adani Group companies are considering to cumulatively fundraise up to $5 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Transmission Ltd. are weighing raising between $3 billion and $5 billion, Bloomberg reporting citing people familiar with the matter.
The boards of these three companies will meet on May 13 to weigh the proposal to raise funds via equity shares or any other eligible securities, according to exchange filings.
The fundraising plans are at the discussion stage and there is no certainty that the companies will announce the amount they are looking to raise, according to the Bloomberg report.
A representative for the Adani Group didn’t to comment, it added.
The fundraising plan comes months after the flagship of Adani Group decided not to proceed with the company's Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer to "protect the interest of its subscribers".
The company's stock price fell after a report by Hindenburg Research. The company's FPO was fully subscribed even as the stock remained volatile after U.S. short-seller alleged stock "manipulation and fraud". Adani Group rejected the allegations.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.