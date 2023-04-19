Thomas Cook's MD And CEO Are Being Paid Too Much, Says IiAS

Institutional Investors Advisory Services has asked shareholders of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. to vote against resolutions proposing to fix the remuneration for Chairperson and Managing Director Madhavan Menon and that of Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Iyer.

For Menon, the proposal is to fix the remuneration he's being paid currently as the minimum for two years, from March 2023 to February 2025. Proxy advisory firm IiAS has cited governance and transparency issues as a reason for its recommendation.

The remuneration payable to Madhavan Menon, which it estimates to be Rs 7.9 crore, including variable pay and the fair value of stock options, is high in terms of the profitability of the company, the advisory firm said.

It has been noted that TCIL’s leisure businesses, Sterling Holiday and Resorts and Digital Imaging Solutions, which are the most profitable businesses on a consolidated basis, have their own independent management.