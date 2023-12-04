Thomas Cook Promoter Offloads 8.5% Stake Via Offer For Sale

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.'s promoter entity, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius) Ltd., reduced its 8.5% stake in the company via an offer for sale.

The promoter sold 4 crore equity shares of Thomas Cook, with a face value of Re 1 each, on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, according to an exchange filing.

After the stake sale, the promoters' stake will be reduced from 72.34% to 63.84%.

The company informed the exchanges that its promoter will sell 6.8% via an offer for sale on Nov. 29. It said that it may exercise the option of selling an additional 80 lakh shares, or a 1.7% stake, if the offer for sale is oversubscribed.