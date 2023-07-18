This Sector Is Beating The Export Slowdown

Electronics, drug, and pharmaceutical exports continue to grow amid a broad-based decline in outbound merchandise shipments.

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $20.1 billion in June on lower exports and imports. Exports fell by 22% year-on-year to $33 billion in June, while imports declined by 17.5% to $53.1 billion, led by weaker global growth and lower commodity prices.

Shipments of only nine of the top 30 major commodities rose in June on an annual basis. Of the major commodities that saw a rise, electronic goods continue to lead, while exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals also held up.

Exports of electronic goods rose by 45.4% in June to $2.4 billion.

Exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals rose by 5.1% to $2.2 billion.

For the April-June quarter, electronic goods exports rose by 47.1%, while drugs and pharmaceuticals rose by 5%.

To be sure, imports of electronic goods also rose by 8.5% to $6.6 billion in June. For the quarter, imports rose by 6.3%.