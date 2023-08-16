This Dividend Season, Get Your Calculations In Order

Since the dividend received is the net amount, this is not the full amount of the dividend earned. When a company pays out dividend to a shareholder that is more than Rs 5,000 a year, then there is a Tax Deduction at Source that has taken place. The TDS is to the extent of 10% of the dividend amount and the amount received is 90% of the actual dividend.

For example, if a person has earned a dividend of Rs 7,000 from a company, then they will have a TDS of Rs 700 (10% of Rs 700) and the amount that they will get in their account is Rs 6,300. On the other hand, if they have got a dividend of Rs 3,200, then they will get the full amount of Rs 3,200 in their bank account because this has not exceeded the threshold for deduction of tax.

Thus, the individual has to see where there is a TDS and in those cases they have to gross up the amount of the dividend and this is their actual income. So, in the above case, Rs 7,000 is their dividend income and not Rs 6,300 which is received in their bank account.