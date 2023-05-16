This Capex Cycle Is Broader, Says ABB India's Sanjeev Sharma

ABB India Ltd. maintains a 'long' position on the country as demand is expected to grow, according to Sanjeev Sharma, country managing director at the company.

"It will be a different cycle," he said. The last cycle, in mid-2000s, was very capex heavy, especially on power plants — coal-based power plants, gas-based power plants, expansion steel plants, and much of it came under non-performing assets in the mid 2010s, he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The current cycle is much more distributed, and "targeted in the right segments of the market", according to Sharma.