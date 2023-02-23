Thinking Of Investing In A New Fund Offer? Here’s What You Need To Know

One of the first things that an investor has to check is the type of fund that is being launched.

Is there something unique or different in the fund? This should be at the top of the checklist because if a new fund is similar to others already in existence, then it is always better to stick with an existing one. The existing funds have a track record, and one is familiar with their way of operating, so these factors offer an element of comfort.

In addition, the investor can also see where their money is being invested because an existing fund will have a portfolio that can be viewed. This will not be possible in an NFO where the fund manager will construct a portfolio only after the initial money is collected.

If there is something unique about a fund in terms of its theme or style, then this can be considered if it is required for your portfolio as it can add the variety that is required.