These Industries Are Leading The Rise In Credit Growth

While India is dependent on crude oil imports to meet over 85% of its requirements, a robust domestic refining infrastructure has ensured India's being a net exporter of petroleum products over the last few years, Hetal Gandhi, director of research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics said.

The Indian refining capacity has grown by 60–65% over the past 15 years, increasing from about 150 million metric ton per annum in FY07 to 252 MMTPA in FY22, Gandhi said.

During this time, however, average refinery utilisation has remained near full capacity. To meet the expected incremental domestic and export demand, the government has envisaged significant investments in production capacity and transportation infrastructure.

In the medium term, CRISIL Research expects that strong domestic demand and a focus on high-value petrochemical products will support more investment in this segment.

"In the chemical segment, while domestic demand is expected to grow at a 6-8% CAGR over the next five years, we expect significant potential on the export front as well," Gandhi said.

Changes in geopolitics over the past five years have caused a structural shift in the global trade of chemicals. With major western economies now focused on reducing their dependence on China, CRISIL Research believes that India would be one of their preferred trade partners for major importers. Key things that are likely to drive investment in the chemical segment are adding new production capacity and upgrading existing capacity to meet international product standards.

The government has proposed a PLI scheme for the chemicals segment. Under the scope of this scheme, fifty chemicals have already been identified based on criteria such as domestic capacity and import dependency, Gandhi said. The total financial outlay under the proposed scheme is expected to be around Rs 10,000 crore, primarily focused on the agrochemicals segment.

A final decision on the implementation and roll-out of these schemes is expected from FY24 onward, according to Crisil.