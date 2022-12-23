These Industries Are Leading The Rise In Credit Growth
Petroleum and chemicals led industrial credit growth, even as PLI schemes are expected to boost mid-term capex recovery.
Capital expenditure in petroleum and chemical segments led India's industrial credit to a record high in October
Non-food credit grew by 18.3% in October. While retail and services led the way, credit to industry grew by 13.6%. Among them, petroleum and chemicals led the growth, while loans to beverage and tobacco, leather, wood, glass, cement, metal, engineering, and infrastructure also rose in comparison to last year.
Credit to petroleum, coal products, and nuclear fuels rose 85.5% in October, the highest across industries, compared to 22.6% in October last year. They made up 4.8% of all credit given to the industry in October, up from 3% in the same month last year.
Credit to the chemicals and chemical-product industries rose by 31% on an annual basis in October, comprising 6.8% of all credit to the industry, modestly higher than 6.4% a year ago. Chemicals and chemical products comprise the largest industry in terms of sectoral deployment of credit, after infrastructure and metals.
Capital spending in the petroleum sector has stayed healthy because a new refinery is being built in Rajasthan, existing companies are expanding their capacities, new fields are being developed, and the infrastructure for marketing and pipelines is being expanded, said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-group head for corporate ratings at ICRA.
Adding to this, the city gas distribution sector is, also, witnessing large capex due to a large number of new geographical areas being bid out during rounds nine, 10, 11 and 11A [by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board], he said.
The "China plus one" strategy is a big help for the chemicals sector. As a result, he said, several companies in the sector are doing capital expenditures to add capacity and make a wider range of products.
Within chemicals and chemical products, credit to fertilisers, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and other chemicals saw a rise, while credit to petrochemicals declined.
Production Linked Incentive Scheme, or PLIs, in key end-use sectors are driving growth in the chemicals and petrochemicals sectors, the government said.
Petroleum & Chemicals: Mid-Term Prospects Strong
While India is dependent on crude oil imports to meet over 85% of its requirements, a robust domestic refining infrastructure has ensured India's being a net exporter of petroleum products over the last few years, Hetal Gandhi, director of research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics said.
The Indian refining capacity has grown by 60–65% over the past 15 years, increasing from about 150 million metric ton per annum in FY07 to 252 MMTPA in FY22, Gandhi said.
During this time, however, average refinery utilisation has remained near full capacity. To meet the expected incremental domestic and export demand, the government has envisaged significant investments in production capacity and transportation infrastructure.
In the medium term, CRISIL Research expects that strong domestic demand and a focus on high-value petrochemical products will support more investment in this segment.
"In the chemical segment, while domestic demand is expected to grow at a 6-8% CAGR over the next five years, we expect significant potential on the export front as well," Gandhi said.
Changes in geopolitics over the past five years have caused a structural shift in the global trade of chemicals. With major western economies now focused on reducing their dependence on China, CRISIL Research believes that India would be one of their preferred trade partners for major importers. Key things that are likely to drive investment in the chemical segment are adding new production capacity and upgrading existing capacity to meet international product standards.
The government has proposed a PLI scheme for the chemicals segment. Under the scope of this scheme, fifty chemicals have already been identified based on criteria such as domestic capacity and import dependency, Gandhi said. The total financial outlay under the proposed scheme is expected to be around Rs 10,000 crore, primarily focused on the agrochemicals segment.
A final decision on the implementation and roll-out of these schemes is expected from FY24 onward, according to Crisil.
PLI Schemes: Can They Move The Needle?
So far, some industries where the government has introduced PLI schemes are showing a pick-up in credit growth, though their share of credit as a percentage of credit to the industry remains range bound.
However, these industries could drive industrial credit growth in the midterm. "We see a longer runway for medium-term growth picking up, as private capex recovery gathers steam and revenue opportunities start to materialise for some of the PLI-related investments," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Nov. 21.
The government has approved 14 PLI schemes, with the first three approved earlier in March 2020, followed by ten schemes approved in November 2020, and one in September 2021.