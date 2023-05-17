These Commodities Are Beating The Export Slowdown

Agricultural, electronics, drug, and pharmaceutical exports continue to grow amid a broad-based decline in outbound merchandise shipments.

India's trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April on lower exports and imports. Merchandise exports fell 12.7% year-on-year to $34.66 billion, while imports declined 14.1% to $49.9 billion.

Shipments of only 10 of the top 30 major commodities rose in April on an annual basis. Electronic goods continue to lead, rising by 26.5% on an annual basis in April. Exports of agricultural commodities, led by rice, and electronic goods, drugs, and pharmaceuticals remain in the green.