These Are Jefferies' Top Bets For August

Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on 22 stocks for the month of August.

Six companies have been given an 'underperform' rating by the brokerage.

Among financials, top picks for the brokerage include ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co., and SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt.

In the automotive sector, it was TVS Motors Co. and Tata Motors Ltd., while the pharma and healthcare sectors included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Medanta (Global Health Ltd.), and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

Other top bets are Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Lodha), Navine Flourine International Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Ultratech Cements Ltd., and Zomato.