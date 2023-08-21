These Are Jefferies' Top Bets For August
ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., TVS Motors Co. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. are some of Jefferies' top picks.
Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on 22 stocks for the month of August.
Six companies have been given an 'underperform' rating by the brokerage.
Among financials, top picks for the brokerage include ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co., and SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt.
In the automotive sector, it was TVS Motors Co. and Tata Motors Ltd., while the pharma and healthcare sectors included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Medanta (Global Health Ltd.), and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Other top bets are Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Lodha), Navine Flourine International Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Ultratech Cements Ltd., and Zomato.
Here's the full list of Jefferies' top picks for August
View On Financial Bets
ICICI Bank
Has a 'buy' rating on ICICI Bank, with a price target of Rs 1,240.
ICICI Bank is among Jefferies top picks across Indian financials as it sees the bank sustaining superior growth, better asset quality and higher ROEs.
Bank is well poised to leverage on growth pickup, led by deeper penetration and higher market share in urban micro-markets in metro and near metro areas.
Bank has successfully ramped up unsecured lending business for retail loans, as well as SME lending business, on the back of strong digital capabilities. This, in turn, has improved NIMs, without raising asset quality risks.
It has achieved peer-best RoA levels of 2.4% (in Q1 FY24), led by improvements in NIMs and low credit costs.
Axis Bank
Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on Axis Bank, with a price target of Rs 1,200.
The research firm upgraded Axis Bank to one of their top picks a few months back, as it says that past investments made the franchise stronger and bank is on track to deliver higher growth and RoEs on a sustainable basis.
Integration with Citibank’s India retail platform is progressing well, with limited attrition among staff and customers and significant scope for synergies on 60 areas on revenues as well as cost.
Over the past year, the bank has improved its core deposit franchise by focusing on stickier deposits with lower concentration, lower outflows, premiumisation, partly aided by Citi.
The share of retail within savings deposit has improved 900 basis points year-on-year to 55%.
"We forecast it to deliver 16% CAGR in normalised profit over FY23-26 and ROE of 19% in FY24," Jefferies said in an Aug. 18 note.
IndusInd Bank
Brokerage has a 'buy' rating, with a price target of Rs 1,750.
IndusInd Bank is on track to deliver a turnaround in ROA as it continues to improve core franchise, with a focus on building domain specialisation to ramp up on liabilities (NRI, HNI, wealth) and loans (new vehicle loans, micro-banking & SME).
Bank's deposit retail-isation is improving steadily, with a growth of 21% YoY in first quarter of FY24, taking share of retail to 43% of total. "We believe that IIB has a shot at building granular liability relationships, by focusing on business owner clients, non-resident markets, home markets and wealth products/relationships," the note said.
The brokerage sees improvement in franchise and earnings profile, as well as tailwinds from peaking/fall in funding costs.
Bajaj Finance
Jefferies has a 'buy' on the stock, with target price of Rs 8,830.
Bajaj Finance is well positioned to deliver a robust growth of 28% CAGR in AUM over the next three years, as it leverages on expansion into new markets and addition of new products.
The company has built strong digital platforms over the past few years, with an intention to improve engagement with existing customers.
The management raised guidance on credit costs by 10-15 basis points to 155-165 basis points of average loans in FY24, as it sees some pressure on rural personal loan market that forms 8% of total and plans to lower disbursements here.
"We also believe that potential opening-up of credit card business will open a large profit pool opportunity for Bajaj Finance and could account for 5-10% of profits over 2-3 years," the note said.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is Jefferies' top pick with a price target of Rs 700.
"We were encouraged to see pick up in premium growth as a key agenda for the new CEO & CFO of ICICI Prudential Life," the brokerage said.
Growth will be supported by an expansion in agency, measures to boost productivity, and customer-centric products.
In Jefferies' view, a pick-up in premium growth, with sustainable margins around the 31-32% mark, will be a key re-rating catalyst for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, which trades at a 20-35% discount to leading life insurance companies.
Cholamandalam Finance Holdings
The company's AUM should grow at 26% CAGR over FY23-26E. The margins have bottomed and should inch up slowly due to loan mix shift.
Cholamandalam Finance has delivered stronger asset quality through cycles versus its peers and portfolio behavior of new business is holding up well so far. "We expect asset quality and credit cost to be broadly stable over FY24-26E," it said.
It should deliver 28% EPS CAGR and best in-class ROE of 20%+ over FY24-26e.
Stronger growth outlook, reducing cyclicality due to multiple growth engines, better returns and scope for earning upgrades, if there are rate cuts, should support premium valuations.
SBI Cards and Payment Services
The brokerage has a target price of Rs 1,350.
SBI Cards and Payment Services card spends and receivables to grow at 23% CAGR over FY23-26e, given healthy growth in industry card spends and as SBI Cards should gain by increasing penetration within SBI’s large addressable customer base and leveraging its wide range of co-branded card tie ups.
NIM to trough in H1 FY24 as revolver mix (24% -Jun’23) is stabilising and rates are near a peak.
NIMs could slowly inch up over FY24-26E, led by improving EMI/ revolver mix and higher yields on EMI loans.
The company should benefit from any potential rate cuts, as 65% of its liabilities are short duration and should reprice faster.
"Credit cost should moderate from 1Q peak as share of better portfolio behavior customer cohorts generated after 2019 rises," it said.
View On Auto
Tata Motors
Has a target price of Rs 800.
Jefferies likes Tata Motors for the strong ongoing business cycle at Jaguar Land Rover, improving Indian commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle demand and a stronger India PV franchise.
At Jaguar Land Rover, a strong product cycle and easing chip constraints should drive strong operating and financial performance.
It has an order book of 185K units, with 76% of orders for new RR, RR Sport and Defender models; JLR is also raising capacity for RR & RR Sport by 30% in H2 FY24.
JLR is lagging on EVs compared to peers, but has embarked on a new roadmap, giving it a fresh chance to catch up over 2024-26.
Tata Motors' India business has turned around remarkably in last two years, but is going through a soft patch.
"By FY25E, we expect Ebitda to be 2.1x of FY23, EPS to rise to a new high, and auto balance sheet to turn net cash," it said.
TVS Motors
TVS Motors has been improving its franchise across multiple segments with attractive product propositions.
After a long period of subdued margins, TVS Motors is narrowing the gap with peers. Its Ebitda margin has improved from average of just 6.4% in FY10-17 to 10.1% in FY23 and 10.6% in Q1 FY24.
TVS has risen to second position in electric two wheelers in recent months, and has plans to expand its EV portfolio across 2Ws/3Ws in FY24, along with network expansion in India and entry in international markets.
"We see strong 39% EPS CAGR over FY23-25E; our FY24-25 EPS is 9-11% above street," the note said.
View On Capital Goods And Logistics
Larsen & Toubro
Jefferies has a target price of Rs 3,050.
Larsen & Toubro's current order book is Rs 4.1 trillion, 2.3 times FY23 sales and 14% year-on-year rise gives comfort on double digit revenue growth in FY24E-FY26E.
The brokerage expects H1 FY24E to bring order flow traction, as elections drive front-loaded order flow; 2H should benefit from margin recovery, as the execution of projects won in an inflated commodity price environment picks up.
"We believe the peak of non-core investments in behind and L&T has potential to surprise on execution and order flow expectations," the note said.
Thermax
Management focus is on leveraging its brand in green offerings, improving capital allocation, margin improvement and seeking new renewable energy growth avenues with global tie-ups.
Boiler orders received from global players in H2 FY23 is a break-through and an additional order from Taiwan has been seen as a part of China+1 growth potential.
"We believe sales momentum should continue as base order growth and capex outlook prospects are still attractive," the note said.
Lower commodity prices, improving supply chain and operating leverage should drive margin improvement.
View On Real Estate
Macrotech Developers (Lodha)
Has price target at Rs 860.
Pre-sales of Rs 120 billion (+33%) in FY23 beat guidance and management targets 20% medium term pre-sales growth for FY24 (Rs 145 billion) as well.
The company has acquired projects worth Rs 198 billion through the partnership model in FY23 and another Rs 120 billion in Q1 FY24; which lay the path for steady growth.
Godrej Properties
Pre-sales performance was strong in FY23 (+56% to Rs122 billion). GPL's target of Rs 140 billion pre-sales in FY24 is inline with its medium term 20%+ sales CAGR target.
"We believe an improvement in profitability and cash flows will drive a rerating in the stock. Stock also trades at around the 10-yr average PB level, vs. the sector trading near +1sd levels and as such we believe it offers good value," it said.
Company has done well on new project adds with Rs 550 billion worth of projects added since FY21. Residential prices have moved significantly since then.
View On Consumer
Godrej Consumer Products
Jeffries has a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 1,200.
Input inflation has moderated and margins are recovering to pre-inflation levels, despite a sharp increase in ad-spends.
Indonesia business is also seeing a growth up-tick and Africa business continues to do well, although would see some near-term headwinds due to currency depreciation in Nigeria.
Under the new CEO (Sudhir Sitapati), the company has taken several structural initiatives, which should yield results over the medium term.
Zomato
Near-term industry weakness is a concern, but signs of recovery are visible.
Company guides 7-8% contribution margin and 4-5%. Adj Ebitda margin in the medium-term, in food delivery.
Zomato turned profit-after tax positive in first quarter of FY24, way earlier than guidance. Improving profitability across both food delivery and quick commerce should continue to drive sharp earnings growth.
They have $1.4 billion in cash, which is generating yield. Cash flow was positive in the recent quarters, including other income. To see limited cash drawdown going forward. Cash levels should stay well above $1 billion.
View On Chemicals
Navine Flourine International
Jefferies has a price target of Rs 5,475.
Management maintains FY24 growth guidance in specialty chemicals, despite demand volatility, as newly commissioned capacities ramp up and expects growth to accelerate in FY25.
Forecast 26% profit after tax CAGR over FY23-26; strongest in its chemicals coverage.
View Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Has a price target of Rs 1,310.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the largest player in the domestic market, with market share of 8.5%. With a very strong product portfolio on both Acute and Chronic segment, the business should sustainably clock low double-digit growth.
The company has $2 billion of cash in hand and could add more products to its specialty division, which will further augment growth for the company in medium to long term.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries acquisition of Concert Pharma will position it with best-in-class product in a multibillion Alopecia Areata market.
Max Healthcare Institute
Jefferies has a price target of Rs 650.
Max Healthcare will be increasing bed capacity by 85% in next 4-5 years where more than 60% of the beds are brownfield beds, which will have shorter breakeven time and higher Ebitda margins.
Max Healthcare will get 400 new bed capacity in FY24, while 100 new brownfield beds came up in Q4 FY23, where the breakeven was within first month of operation. These beds will help to drive near term growth for the company.
Global Health (Medanta)
Medanta's mature hospitals demonstrate a steady margin profile, while its new hospitals in Lucknow and Patna are expected to ramp-up strongly and drive overall Ebitda CAGR of 18% over FY23-25E.
Flagship unit in Gurgaon has started new specialties and ramped up on doctor hiring in high demand areas, this will result in healthy growth numbers in this mature unit also.
View On Cement
Ultratech Cement
Cement demand growth has seen sharp uptick in the last two years, with double digit growth in FY23 at 11% and Q1 FY24 at 16%.
The strong growth is driven by real estate pickup and increased infra segment allocation by central government.
"We expect the rest of FY24 to continue to have strong growth, driven by pre-election spending. UltraTech with pan-India presence and 26% market share is a key beneficiary of this demand," note said.
View On Midcaps
Kajaria Ceramics
Jefferies retains a 'buy' on the stock, with price target of Rs 1,620.
The company is the domestic market leader in tiles and is likely to benefit from market share gains from the unbranded segment.
"We estimate FY23-26E sales/profit after tax CAGR at +15%/+32%," the note said.