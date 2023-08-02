BQPrimeBusiness NewsThermax Shares Rise Over 4% After Q1 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Thermax Shares Rise Over 4% After Q1 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

The company's first-quarter net profit rose 1.69% YoY at Rs 59.95 crore, compared with Rs 111.90 crore estimated by Bloomberg.

02 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Thermax Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Thermax Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Thermax Ltd. rose over 4% on Wednesday, even as its first-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates.

The energy and environmental solutions company's net profit rose 1.69% year-on-year to Rs 59.95 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 111.90 crore.

Thermax Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenues are up 16.8% at Rs 1,932.96 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,983.30 crore)

  • Ebitda is up 37.6% at Rs 132.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 148.82 crore)

  • Margins at 6.84% vs. 5.80% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.5%)

  • Net profit is up 1.69% at Rs 59.95 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 111.90 crore)

Shares of Thermax were trading 2.91% higher at Rs 2,589.60 apiece as of 9:58 a.m., compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock hit an intraday high of 4.83%.

The stock has risen nearly 31.64% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 68.04.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy', eight suggest a 'hold', and six recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a downside of 9.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT