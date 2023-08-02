Thermax Shares Rise Over 4% After Q1 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

Shares of Thermax were trading 2.91% higher at Rs 2,589.60 apiece as of 9:58 a.m., compared to a 0.51% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock hit an intraday high of 4.83%.

The stock has risen nearly 31.64% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 68.04.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy', eight suggest a 'hold', and six recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a downside of 9.2%.