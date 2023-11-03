Thermax Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 45%, Revenue Rises

Thermax Ltd. recorded an increase in profit and revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company's consolidated profit after tax reported an increase of 45% at Rs 159 crore, as against Rs 109 over the same period last year. The growth was due to improved operational performance across segments, according to its exchange filing issued on Friday.

Revenue was 11% higher at Rs 2,302 crore in Q2 as compared with Rs 2,075 crore last year.

The order balance for the company as of Sept. 30, was at Rs 10,264 crore, an 8% rise from the corresponding quarter last year. The order book was 2% lower at Rs 1,973 crore, the filing said.