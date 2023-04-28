Thermax Bags Order Worth Rs 271.50 Crore

Energy and environmental solutions providers Thermax has bagged an order worth Rs 271.50 crore for the mechanical balance of plant works of a captive power plant from a private sector oil refinery.

The proposed captive power plant is expected to meet the incremental power demand of upcoming projects at the customer's premises as part of oil-to-chemical expansion and the establishment of a mega factory.

"Thermax Ltd. has concluded an order of Rs 271.50 crore from India's biggest oil refinery in the private sector for mechanical balance of plant (MBoP) works for the captive power plant at their new oil-to-chemical facility in the western part of India", a company statement said.

The MBoP work involves engineering, procurement and supply, construction, and civil works.

According to the statement, the project is slated to be completed within a span of 16 months.

Thermax is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated, innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control, and chemicals. It has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe, and Southeast Asia.