The Year ChatGPT Changed Almost Everything

The frenzy over AI extended far beyond the tech industry. JPMorgan is testing AI applications that can generate earnings summaries for every company that the bank tracks and a helpdesk service that provides problem-solving steps. Health care professionals are using AI to automatically turn patient conversations into notes. Media companies leaned on AI to write articles — making some blatant errors in the process. And politicians are turning to AI for speechwriting, campaigning and fundraising. There have been 20 times more jobs that list AI in the title or job description since ChatGPT premiered, according to a November report from jobs site Indeed. And those roles aren’t just isolated to the tech industry.“There’s been explosive growth in AI job postings,” said Nick Bunker, the director of North American economic research at Indeed. However, the number of AI roles remains small overall, accounting for six in 10,000 listings posted to the job site. Even though ChatGPT kicked off the frenzy around generative AI, the market is much bigger than ChatGPT. Today, businesses and everyday users can turn to a growing list of AI chatbots, including Bard, Claude, Pi, Grok and, most recently, Q, from Amazon. Generative AI is here to stay — and it will only become more advanced.