Meet The Programmer Behind A Car Browser Elon Musk Might Actually Like

Whenever you get someone in, you have get to get them out, as well — go public or provide an exit. We would prefer to be able to focus on providing the best possible product for our users. I just don’t want to be in a situation where someone says, why don’t you use some of that data that might be accessible to you? That’s something we believe companies shouldn’t do. We’re not in the business of selling data, we’re in the business of trying to keep our users safe.