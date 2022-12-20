The Type Of Provident Fund You Invest In Could Affect Your Post-Tax Returns

Any company with more than 20 employees can set up a recognised provident fund under the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952. Those with fewer than 20 employees can also join.

There are two ways in which the money is handled. The employer can choose to direct the amount towards the government scheme set up and managed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO. In this case, no additional condition needs to be met to be called a recognised provident fund.

However, if the employer maintains its own scheme, a trust needs to be created by the employers and employees, and the funds should be invested in accordance with the conditions laid down in the Provident Fund Act 1952. If this happens and the Commissioner of Income Tax recognises the trust, then it becomes a recognised provident fund.

For such funds, if the employer’s contribution is more than 12% of the salary, then it is taxable. The employees’ contribution will get the benefit of a deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The interest that is earned on the fund will be tax-free (if it is less than 9.5%), and the amount received at the time of retirement will also be tax-free in the hands of the receiver.

A basic condition that needs to be met is that there should be a continuous period of service of five years for the receipt of retirement or termination of service to be tax-free. The new provision from the financial year 2021-22 is that if the contribution of an employee is more than Rs 2.5 lakh a year, then the amount of interest earned on the excess amount will be taxable. This is also applicable here.